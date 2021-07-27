Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:31 PM

Man dead after crashing into MCAS wall

YCSO investigates circumstances leading up to wreck

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a crash that left a man dead.

YCSO says 42-year-old German Hernandez, of Laveen, Arizona, was driving southbound along Avenue 3E in a box truck when he veered off the road and crashed into the perimeter wall surrounding Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS). Deputies say the vehicle didn't break through the wall, instead it continued along the wall before finally coming to a stop.

Paramedics took Hernandez to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), where doctors pronounced him dead.

YCSO continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Deputies urge anyone with information to call them at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.

Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content