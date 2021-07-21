Poll workers needed for recall election in September

News

Hired poll workers can expect a stipend for a day's work - News 11's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Gubernatorial Recall Election is on September 14 and the county is looking for poll workers.

Imperial County is calling for individuals to sign up to work the day of the election. There is a small stipend that workers will receive after the full day of work.

Linsey Dale, Registrar of Voters for Imperial County, said folks signing up to work the recall election is a way to give back to their community.

“It is an opportunity to serve your community and to see the election process through. This is a very special thing that we can do as citizens of our country,” said Dale.

Gil Robollar, Public Information Officer for Imperial County, said the recall election has been hard at work

“Our registrar of voters and their staff is working hard to make sure the process is correct and there is enough workers to make sure every vote is counted,” said Robollar.

Dale says that all residents in Imperial County can expect a mail-in ballot prior to the recall election day.

A recall election was announced earlier this year due to much criticism regarding Governor Gavin Newsom. Californians are upset with the way the governor has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential poll workers want to sign up by August 15.

Wednesday, on the Early Edition, News 11’s Vince Ybarra brings more on how to apply to be a poll worker and more.