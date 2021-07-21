Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:44 PM

Border Patrol stops another convicted sex offender from entering U.S.

MGN/USBP

More than 33 predators stopped since the beginning of the fiscal year

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say, once again, they prevented a convicted sex offender from re-entering the United States.

Agents say they picked up 54-year-old Benjamin Tirado-Jaramillo just minutes after he illegally crossed into the U.S. in the desert east of Calexico.

They say a records check revealed an extensive criminal history. Border Patrol says Tirado-Jaramillo was convicted of sexual arousal and unlawful intercourse with a minor in Visalia, California. Agents say he also has convictions for disorderly conduct, DUI, and driving on a suspended license. They add, he has been deported before.

Border Patrol says Tirado-Jaramillo will be process and prosecuted accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested, or removed, 33 individuals either convicted on, or wanted for, sex crimes.

Border Security / Imperial County / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content