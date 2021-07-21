Border Patrol stops another convicted sex offender from entering U.S.

News

More than 33 predators stopped since the beginning of the fiscal year

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say, once again, they prevented a convicted sex offender from re-entering the United States.

Agents say they picked up 54-year-old Benjamin Tirado-Jaramillo just minutes after he illegally crossed into the U.S. in the desert east of Calexico.

They say a records check revealed an extensive criminal history. Border Patrol says Tirado-Jaramillo was convicted of sexual arousal and unlawful intercourse with a minor in Visalia, California. Agents say he also has convictions for disorderly conduct, DUI, and driving on a suspended license. They add, he has been deported before.

Border Patrol says Tirado-Jaramillo will be process and prosecuted accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested, or removed, 33 individuals either convicted on, or wanted for, sex crimes.