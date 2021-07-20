Video Blog: Blue Origin Launch

News

A look at Amazon's Jeff Bezos's trip into space

VAN HORN, Texas (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shipped the most important package of his career Tuesday morning when he launched himself, and three others, into space.

Bezos, his brother Mark, aerospace pioneer Mary "Wally" Funk, and Dutch teenager Oliver Daemon, launched from the edge of the West Texas desert just after 8 a.m. local time.

Funk became the oldest person to ever reach space. Daemon became the youngest.

All four floated in microgravity for a few minutes before returning to earth for a picture-perfect landing.

Here are some of the highlights from this brief, but historic, space mission as captured on video:

Bezos & Blue Origin: The Launch

https://youtu.be/GzydOouVqVc





NBC's Morgan Chesky recaps the launch from Van Horn, Texas:

https://youtu.be/DvIuycVSA5I

Blue Origin comes back to Earth: