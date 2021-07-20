Imperial resident makes it to the big screen

News

Imperial Valley resident writes "Christmas in July", pulling from his own personal experience - News 11's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you’re looking for a good movie recommendation, Imperial Valley residents won’t have to look very far.

Bret Kofford is a professor at San Diego State, Imperial Valley campus and he’s also a screenwriter.

Kofford wrote a movie called "Christmas in July" and it centers around a young man planning an early Christmas celebration for his grandmother, who’s health is quickly declining.

Kofford was inspired by his own experience with his mother suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

When he was a young kid, Kofford’s parents took him to a movie and he fell in love with the art.

“It just transported me and I thought from that point on I loved movies,” said Kofford.

He knew pretty quickly that writing was his way into the movie making business. Majoring in Journalism, he worked as an editor for Imperial Valley Press before becoming a professor and later a screenplay writer.

"Christmas in July" is playing at Movies Imperial in Imperial until Thursday. Starting today, you can see the movie on streaming services like Amazon Prime and Fandango.

Tuesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Vince Ybarra brings you more on Bret Kofford and his new movie.