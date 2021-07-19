Is the grass greener on the other side?

News

Goodwill Career Experts want job seekers to think twice before relocating

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Job reports are showing the present job market is a job seeker's dream. And, that means employers are offering increase pay and incentives for those looking to relocate.

But, before you sign on the dotted line, our experts at the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona want you to read the fine print.

Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says that the grass may look greener, but you should use caution before jumping the fence.

Soto-Graham says that job seekers need to ask themselves how will this move benefit them in the extended future. If a family is involved, would they be willing to move?

Before packing up, Soto-Graham says make sure you do your research with regards to your possible new home. She says that you should see what the cost of living is and how it reflects your proposed new income.

Also, if you live an active lifestyle does this new city have the amenities you need to thrive.