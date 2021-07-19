Border Patrol rescues woman from drowning in All-American Canal

News

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescue a woman from drowning

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescue a woman from drowning in the All-American Canal on Sunday morning.

Agents apprehended a group of four undocumented individuals when the group said they left behind a woman in the canal.

Agents were able to arrive to her rescue and no medical assistance was needed.

Border Patrol agents apprehended all five individuals and were processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 234 migrants who have been either abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.