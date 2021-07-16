Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Morning storms?

The Desert Southwest could see storms leak into the area as soon as Saturday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Abundant monsoon moisture will continue to bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms across south-central and eastern Arizona with a tendency to favor the higher terrain of eastern Arizona. Storms will be capable of producing both locally heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures overall will remain close to average through the middle of next week.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

