Yuma Proving Ground re-opens its Heritage Museum

Museum gives visitors a better understanding of the miliary installations role locally and on the world stage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For most people driving on Highway 95 the Yuma Proving Ground is remembered for the giant guns resting just outside of the base. But, behind the razor wire is a history, unlike anything most have seen.

And, that's why the announcement that the base had reopened its Heritage Museum is so important.

The museum will give visitors a look back at the role of the base during World War II and how testing done right here in the Desert Southwest molds the future of modern warfare.

Those interested in visiting YPG's Heritage Museum can visit Monday - Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors must first visit the bases visitor's center located on Imperial Dam Road west of Highway 95.