Discount for teachers: “We want to give them a little bit of a break”

Good is the manager of the Fry's Food Store in Yuma which is offering teachers a discount

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's become a part of life for teachers, buying school supplies. Funding problems have forced teachers to pay out of pocket or ask parents to donate to their children's education.

Each year, communities have come together to collect school supplies to ease the burden on our teachers. Many companies donate to teacher-based charities to help.

Fry's Food Stores are inviting teachers to come in and take advantage of a 10% discount (with a card). All they have to is collect their items and tell the cashier that they're a teacher.

The discount is only offered on Wednesdays at any of the 124Fry's Food Store locations.

Yuma County

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

