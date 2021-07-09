President Reagan and George H.W. Bush statues vandalized

As Seen on TV

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A family decided to take action after the Presidential heads of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush were vandalized with spray paint.

It happened at the Southern Hills RV Park and campground in Rapid City, South Dakota where the busts of Ron-John and Georgia are the welcoming committee on the front lawn.

The Texas family had taken pictures with the Presidential busts just before they were vandalized and when they heard about what happened, they decided to help out.

The campground's owner was ready to cover up the graffiti, but the family decided to help erase it.

The Thompson family says they had been traveling in an RV across the country to gather stories of faith, family and freedom when they decided to detour their planned trip to Mount Rushmore.

Using soap and water and a bucket of paint, they wanted to see how far it would go.