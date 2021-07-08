Somerton police investigating after finding vehicle in flames at dry canal
GADSDEN, Ariz. (KYMA, KEY) - Somerton Police Department investigates after a vehicle engulfed in flames was inside a dry irrigation canal on Thursday.
Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said it received reports of a vehicle fire around 1 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and Main Street in Gadsden.
Firefighters at the scene said they found a Cadillac Escalade in flames. Thankfully no one was in the vehicle. However, the fire damaged a Fertizona tank causing it to melt.
Firefighters do not release other information.
