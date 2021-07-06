Phoenix Suns win first championship game in decades

News

Fans get fired up for Game 1- News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A big day in the Valley of the Sun as the Phoenix Suns get ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the NBA Finals.

The energy in Phoenix has been electric. Fans have been waiting for this moment for nearly 30-years. The last time the Suns came close to making it to the finals was in 2010, but Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers stopped them. Now, 11-years later, they find themselves with an opportunity to win it all.

“It’s honestly surreal, I was very emotional when they advanced to the finals, I don’t know how to explain it.

said Suns Fan Alana Campos.

Alana Campos is a hard-core Suns fan from Yuma. She's excited to be able to watch the big game in person.

Sahir Syed made an even longer trip, coming all the way from Dallas.

“I came here to Phoenix to watch the Suns win the finals and hopefully see my man win a championship."

Syed grew up watching the Suns. He's still basking in the glory of the win that took the team to the championship.

“You know what strikes me about this playoff run is finally beating the Lakers, now its time for us to get a ring," he said.

There are a lot of fresh faces in the finals this time around. Both teams are relatively new to the top slots. Although both entered the league in 1968, both have only played in three championship series. Another thing they have in common - both want to take home the Larry O'Brien trophy.