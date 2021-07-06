El Centro Border Patrol agents rescue 3 more migrants in distress

News

Agents have made 200+ rescues so far this year

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have performed yet another rescue in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

Agents say it started with a call to 911 dispatch around 10:15 Monday night. They say the call came from three undocumented immigrants who had crossed the border illegally. The caller said they were lost and needed help.

A Border Patrol agent helps a immigrant suffering from heat sickness

Agents used the cell phone's GPS coordinates to get an approximate location, then called in the Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) to help with the search.

BORSTAR agents located the trio around three Tuesday morning. Agents say all three individuals were sickened by the heat. Agents treated two for dehydration at the scene. The third needed more intensive medical attention. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

Agents say all three were from El Salvador. Two were processed after being taken into custody. The third was processed when doctors released him from the hospital.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year in October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have made rescued some 231 migrants who were either lost, abandoned by smugglers, or suffering some sort of medical emergency.