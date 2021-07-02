Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 6:59 PM

The IRS releases its ‘Dirty Dozens’ list

The Internal Revenue Service wants to educate the public on the latest scams

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's become more common, your phone rings and the immediate thought is friend or foe? Well, the Internal Revenue Service wants you to be safe, so it just released its 'Dirty Dozens' list.

The IRS compiles lists of scams as they're reported to law enforcement. The 'Dirty Dozens' list is comprised of some of the most damaging scams.

Those included on the list are scams where businesses and charitable groups are defrauded out of millions. David Tucker with the Internal Revenue Service says people need to protect themselves.

Tucker encourages parents of young children and those with elderly family members to educate them not to give out any personal information.

As Seen on TV / Consumer / Yuma County

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content