The IRS releases its ‘Dirty Dozens’ list

The Internal Revenue Service wants to educate the public on the latest scams

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's become more common, your phone rings and the immediate thought is friend or foe? Well, the Internal Revenue Service wants you to be safe, so it just released its 'Dirty Dozens' list.

The IRS compiles lists of scams as they're reported to law enforcement. The 'Dirty Dozens' list is comprised of some of the most damaging scams.

Those included on the list are scams where businesses and charitable groups are defrauded out of millions. David Tucker with the Internal Revenue Service says people need to protect themselves.

Tucker encourages parents of young children and those with elderly family members to educate them not to give out any personal information.