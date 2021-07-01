Skip to Content
Car crashes through doors at Yuma Dillard’s

No one hurt - west entrance damaged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unusual accident at the Dillard's department store in the Yuma Palms Regional Center did damage, but caused no injuries.

It happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a 60-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the store's west entrance.

Neither he nor his passenger got hurt. No shoppers were injured either, although the doorway was significantly damaged.

Police say it appears the man suffered a medical issue. They say neither alcohol nor speed contributed to the crash.

