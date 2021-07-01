Skip to Content
4th of July might cost a little extra this year

This year's 4th of July barbecue will likely cost a little bit extra. The American Farm Bureau says a cookout for 10 people will run about $59.50. That's up $0.16 cents from last year.

The Bureau bases its analysis on the cost of popular meats, sides and desserts. Grill masters, however, can rest easy. The Farm Bureau said the beef and pork processing issues from the pandemic have been resolved.

To learn more about the American Farm Bureau, the largest farm organization in the U.S., you can visit their Facebook page or head to their website.

