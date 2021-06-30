Do you have what it takes to be a Master Gardener?

News

The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension is looking for people with a particular set of skills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a little bit of science mixed in with passion. That's what it takes to grow just about anything in the Desert Southwest.

But, one group has made it their mission to make their community green. The Master Gardeners program which is managed by the University of Arizona strives to beautify its community.

Master Gardeners volunteer their time to help others in need of advice, as well as local entities looking to bring life to their communities. Case in point, local Master Gardeners are working with Beautify Yuma to bring more trees to Yuma County.

Now, the program is looking to recruit those willing to help and teach. The next training course is set to start on July 29th, with an end date of November 11th

The cost for the course is $180 for the course and $45 for the Master Gardener's Manual. But, if you finish the course, you'll be refunded $50.

Once a member is deemed a Master Gardener they'll have to volunteer 50-hours during their first year and 25-hours every year after that.

Those looking to attend the class can do it in-person at the U of A branch campus across from Arizona Western college or via zoom. You can also call the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension 928.726.3904.