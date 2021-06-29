Wellton Police say drinking and driving would be a costly mistake

News

Officer Nathan Hammond says most people fail to realize just how costly a DUI arrest can be

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Federal Highway Administration, the Fourth of July holiday is the deadliest of all holidays. The FHA reports approximately 449 fatal crashes during the holiday each year.

So, across the country, law enforcement agencies are stepping up their efforts to screen drivers. In the Town of Wellton alone extra officers will be on patrol.

Officer Nathan Hammond a veteran officer with the Wellton Police Department says that most people know just how expensive a DUI is. According to Officer Hammond, the arrest is just beginning

After being placed in handcuffs and processed your photo will be placed into the system. You'll then spend some time in a jail cell.

Now, if you make bail which in it itself is costly you will be released on bail. Then you'll have to pay for impound fees and in most cases, your license will be suspended.

If convicted, you will have to pay for court fees and if your employer requires you to have a clean record, that may change.

Now, these are just examples of what can happen, if the driver is involved in a collision and someone is injured or killed, the severity of their crime increases.

Officer Hammond asks the public that if they see any suspicious drivers to call 9-1-1, their call may save someone's life.