Convicted sex offender stopped at the border in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they stopped another convicted sex offender from getting into the United States.

Agents say Benito Alavez-Antonio was convicted of sexual battery in 2007. He served time in jail for his crime. He'll now face federal charges for entering the U.S. illegally.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, in Octobery, El Centro Sector agents have arrested or removed 29 individuals wanted for, or convicted of, sexual charges.