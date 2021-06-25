Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:39 PM

Convicted sex offender stopped at the border in Calexico

USBP/MGN

Mexican national convicted of sexual battery

33-year-old Benito Alavez-Antonio

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they stopped another convicted sex offender from getting into the United States.

Agents say Benito Alavez-Antonio was convicted of sexual battery in 2007. He served time in jail for his crime. He'll now face federal charges for entering the U.S. illegally.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, in Octobery, El Centro Sector agents have arrested or removed 29 individuals wanted for, or convicted of, sexual charges.

Border Security / Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content