Calexico City Council talks small business

Multiple resources available in the wake of the pandemic - CBS 13's Vince Ybarra reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Help is available for business owners hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic - you just have to ask for it. That's the message for local entrepreneurs from the Calexico City Council and the California state controller.

Business owners learn more about assistance programs in the Calexico City Council chambers

Council members and controller Betty Yee on Thursday met with local business people, both in person and via Zoom, to provide them details on the various recovery programs offered by the state.

Jesus Garcia, who owns a clothing store, says his shop has really struggled. He says he really needs the help.

“With the border being closed, people from Mexicali, they’re not able to come and do their regular purchases here like they use to,” said Garcia.

In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom made $4 billion in small business assistance available. The state is offering grants, tax credits, and loans. Federal help is also available. Calexico's city leaders and Yee hope to match business owners with the assistance programs that best meet their needs.

Garcia says, the guidance and financial support give him hope for a full recovery.

“I hope more business get more people. People feel comfortable to come outside and come to buy,” said Garcia.

Council members say Calexico's balanced budget is another reason to expect improvement in the city's economy.

For more information on assistance programs available you can call the city at (760) 768-2110, or visit the state controller's website.