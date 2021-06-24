Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:48 PM
Published 12:46 PM

90+ missing in rubble of collapsed condominium building


First responders searching for survivors and battling fires

SURFSIDE, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - First responders now say at least 99 people are missing in the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed Thursday near Miami.

So far rescuers have pulled 35 people from the debris. One did not survive their injuries.

The building's manager says the tower was quite full at the time of the collapse. Emergency officials predict the death toll will climb. 53 residents have now been accounted for.

It's still unclear what caused part of the 12-story beachfront tower to tumble. Late Thursday morning smoke was seen rising from the rubble. Fire crews have joined rescue teams to douse the flames.

National-World / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content