90+ missing in rubble of collapsed condominium building

First responders searching for survivors and battling fires

SURFSIDE, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - First responders now say at least 99 people are missing in the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed Thursday near Miami.

So far rescuers have pulled 35 people from the debris. One did not survive their injuries.

The building's manager says the tower was quite full at the time of the collapse. Emergency officials predict the death toll will climb. 53 residents have now been accounted for.

It's still unclear what caused part of the 12-story beachfront tower to tumble. Late Thursday morning smoke was seen rising from the rubble. Fire crews have joined rescue teams to douse the flames.