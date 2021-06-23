Wyrick fire forces Arizona ranchers and farmers to evacuate

News

Fire near Heber chars 7,000+ acres - 12 News' Joe Dana reports.

HEBER, Ariz. (KPNX) - The so-called Wyrick Fire is now forcing ranchers and farmers to flee their land.

The wildfire has blacked more than 7,100 acres on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land about 12 miles northwest of Heber.

Reporter Joe Dana from our NBC affiliate in Phoenix filed this report at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"Here at the state fairgrounds in Holbrook about 45 miles from where the fire is burning, the attitude among evacuees here is to wait and pray for more rain.

It's the reason so many moved to the White Mountains. So they can be surrounded by their animals.

Kara Burd left this scene when she evacuated late Sunday. The Wyrick Fire raging over the ridge line getting closer to her small property where she keeps her prized animals.

Rain fell in small doses Wednesday throughout the Northwest part of the state. But with it came erratic wins. Cara here's hoping fire crews were able to make enough progress that this temporary relocation of her small community of four-legged friends doesn't last much longer.

I spoke with the Heber fire chief late this afternoon who tells me the hand crews, dozers and air support made great progress on the southern edge of the fire which pose is the biggest threat to Heber Overgaard. Joe Dana 12 News."