Microsoft’s value reaches $2 trillion, joins Apple in exclusive club

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Microsoft's market capitalization topped $2 trillion during trading on Tuesday, which joins Apple as the only other company to reach that status.

The tech giant first passed the $1 trillion marj just two years ago, but it got a big boos from the pandemic as consumer demand shot up because people spent more time on their devices.

Amazon and Alphabet are close behind with Amazon's market cap hitting $1.7 trillion on Tuesday and Google parent company, Alphabet, reaching $1.67 trillion.