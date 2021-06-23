Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By ,
Published 7:52 AM

Microsoft’s value reaches $2 trillion, joins Apple in exclusive club

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Microsoft's market capitalization topped $2 trillion during trading on Tuesday, which joins Apple as the only other company to reach that status.

The tech giant first passed the $1 trillion marj just two years ago, but it got a big boos from the pandemic as consumer demand shot up because people spent more time on their devices.

Amazon and Alphabet are close behind with Amazon's market cap hitting $1.7 trillion on Tuesday and Google parent company, Alphabet, reaching $1.67 trillion.

Business / News / Video
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

Skip to content