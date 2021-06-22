More evacuations ordered for Walnut Fire

News

Blaze has burned more than 6,800 acres of land in Cochise County

DRAGOON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Walnut Fire has jumped Interstate 10 in Cochise County forcing more people to evacuate in the face of the flames.

Fire officials are now issuing immediate evacuation orders for several neighborhoods in Dragoon.

Per #CochiseCounty SO - GO has been issued for Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road, Triangle T Roads due to #WalnutFire. I-10 remains closed in both directions in the area. Call 511 or check w/@ArizonaDOT for road info. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/iWYHPRuP7h — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2021

The fire has now blackened more than 6,800 acres in Cochise County, just southwest of Willcox. It is zero percent contained.

The blaze ignited Sunday afternoon. There are no reports of injury or death connected to the fire.