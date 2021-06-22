Skip to Content
Published 5:28 PM

More evacuations ordered for Walnut Fire

CCSO

Blaze has burned more than 6,800 acres of land in Cochise County

DRAGOON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Walnut Fire has jumped Interstate 10 in Cochise County forcing more people to evacuate in the face of the flames.

Fire officials are now issuing immediate evacuation orders for several neighborhoods in Dragoon.

The fire has now blackened more than 6,800 acres in Cochise County, just southwest of Willcox. It is zero percent contained.

The blaze ignited Sunday afternoon. There are no reports of injury or death connected to the fire.

Arizona News
