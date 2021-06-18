City of Imperial receives $3,000,000 for SR-86

News

News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - State route 98 is getting a major facelift to the tune of $3,000,000 dollars. The funding was awarded on Monday June 7, and will be used to improve city roads.

The project was submitted back in April and was recently approved by congressman Juan Vargas. Imperial City manager Alexis Brown says this is a huge milestone and meets many local transportation priorities.

"We are very appreciative of congressman Vargas and his staff for this project, our next steps will be amending our original transportation plan," she said.

The money will help fix roads leading into the city making it safer for everyone including bicyclists and pedestrians.