United Airlines facing lawsuits for engine problem

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Two lawsuits have been filed against United Airlines over the flight that lost an engine over Colorado in February.

The Civil suits filed last week allege that two of the passengers on board suffered "significant trauma and distress" during the incident.

In a press release announcing the lawsuits, the plaintiffs' attorney wrote the terror his clients experienced "lasts a lifetime." The attorney for the two passengers is asking for at least $50,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, United Airlines has declined to comment.