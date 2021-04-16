Unrest continues in Brooklyn Center

News

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright made her first court appearance last night, as protestors surrounded the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Last night was the first court appearance for Kim Potter after she was charged with manslaughter earlier this week.

Just hours after the procedural hearing, protestors surrounded Brooklyn Center, Minnesota calling for justice in the death of the 20-year-old black man.

The hearing was behind closed doors, so the public was not allowed inside. Instead they took it to the streets afterwards.

The 26-year veteran of the police force has already posted bail and another court date was set for next month.