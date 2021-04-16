MCAS Yuma brings WTI training to local park

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma will bring its world-class training to two locations in Yuma Friday, where spectators can witness emergency military operations.

Twice a year, MCAS Yuma hosts a weapons and tactics instructor course (WTI) where Marines from all over the country come for seven weeks to train for various real-life scenarios.

On Friday, that training will be at Kiwanis Park and Arizona Western College (AWC). WTI students will be conducting a foreign humanitarian assistance operation.

This training aims to provide the students with realistic training for a mission they may execute in real-world operations.

Between 4 pm to 10 pm, spectators will see up to five different military aircrafts landing at AWC, Kiwanis Park, Crane Middle School, and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

On Friday's Early Edition News 11's, Crystal Jimenez will take viewers to Kiwanis Park and speak to Captain Kyle Olsen on the importance of conducting these particular training to prepare Marines.