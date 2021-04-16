House passes Paycheck Fairness Act

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Paycheck Fairness Act passed the House of Representatives Thursday.

The legislation is an effort to close the gender pay gap.

It includes the Pay Equality for All Act, which prohibits employers from asking job applicants about their salary history.

It passed in a 217 - 210 vote.

The Chamber of Commerce, The National Restaurant Association and The National Retail Federation all expressed opposition to the bill, saying it prevents legitimate business practices used to attract employees.

The White House put out a Statement of Administration Policy in support of the Paycheck Fairness Act, calling it, "essential to advancing American values of fairness and equity."