YCSO prescription drug take-back program

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deputies would like to remind the community of their drug take-back program, which serves as a drop-off location for unwanted or expired medication.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it continues to help the community to dispose of any expired, unused or unwanted medication from your shelf. The service is free and anonymous, no question asked.

YCSO says the misuse of prescription drugs is a problem that continues to grow nationally. It says teens are often using prescription drugs to get high.

Medications accepted include:

All expired, unused or unwanted controlled and non-controlled medications

Vitamins

veterinary medication

Over-the counter medications

Liquid products(liquids such as cough syrup should remain sealed in their original container)

The following items are not acceptable:

Needles

Syringes

Lancets

Thermometers

IV bags

Chemotherapy drugs or liquids of any type

Intra-venous solutions

Illegal substances such as marijuana or methamphetamines

You can drop it off at YCSO main office located at 141 S. 3rd Avenue

Yuma, AZ 85364.

For more information, click here.