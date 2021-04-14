White Claw adds an extra kick this spring

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - White Claw has a new drink with a kick called "Surge" which is available in 16 oz cans with 8% alcohol per volume.

The hard seltzer is currently being sold in Blood Orange and Cranberry flavors.

It also has three new kinds of it's 5% ABV original product: Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry.

And in an attempt to match or keep up in its industry, one of White Claw's major competitors, Truly, recently released its own 8% ABV drink last month.

According to Nielson, hard seltzers racked up nearly $4.5 billion in a year-long period that ended last month.