Soldiers receive warm welcome home after vaccination assistance

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - After months of being away, Fort Carson soldiers returned home to a warm welcome on Tuesday.

The soldiers had spent the last eight weeks administering the Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, vaccinating anywhere from two to 3,000 patients a day.

This assistance was appreciated by Fort Carson residents as they gave the soldiers an unforgettable welcome home.

These soldiers' assistance was a large part of the near 23 million vaccines administered in the state of California to this point.