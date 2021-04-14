Skip to Content
today at 5:11 am
Soldiers receive warm welcome home after vaccination assistance

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - After months of being away, Fort Carson soldiers returned home to a warm welcome on Tuesday.

The soldiers had spent the last eight weeks administering the Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, vaccinating anywhere from two to 3,000 patients a day.

This assistance was appreciated by Fort Carson residents as they gave the soldiers an unforgettable welcome home.

These soldiers' assistance was a large part of the near 23 million vaccines administered in the state of California to this point.

CNN

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

