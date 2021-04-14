Newsom signs $563 million wildfire prevention plan

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A multi-million dollar plan to prevent wildfires in California is underway, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the package on Tuesday.

Newsom signed the $563 million package in Butte County ahead of this year's fire season in California.

The money will help thin forests, build fuel breaks around vulnerable communities, and allow for more controlled burns.

This coming after last year's wildfires that were some of the worst in the history of California fires.

The package is more than double the $200 million in funding that was seen in recent years.