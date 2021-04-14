Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 5:01 am
Published 6:32 am

Newsom signs $563 million wildfire prevention plan

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A multi-million dollar plan to prevent wildfires in California is underway, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the package on Tuesday.

Newsom signed the $563 million package in Butte County ahead of this year's fire season in California.

The money will help thin forests, build fuel breaks around vulnerable communities, and allow for more controlled burns.

This coming after last year's wildfires that were some of the worst in the history of California fires.

The package is more than double the $200 million in funding that was seen in recent years.

As Seen on TV / California News / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content