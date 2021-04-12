Tucson Police Chief nominated for Customs and Border Protection commissioner

News

Some Arizona leaders applaud choice

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden is nominating Tucson's police chief to serve as his commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Chief Chris Magnus has served in law enforcement since 1979. Magnus started his career in Lansing, Michigan, and served as police chief in Fargo, North Dakota, and Richmond, California before coming to Tucson in 2016.

In 2015, he addressed then-President Barack Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing which examined a number of community policing models. The chief continued to be an advocate for models emphasizing the use of communication over the use of force.

Chief Magnus was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump's border protocols, frequently deriding the administration's "anti-immigrant rhetoric." As CBP Commissioner, he'd oversee virtually all aspects of U.S. border security, including the ports.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D - Ariz.) sees common ground between himself and his home town police chief. In a statement, Kelly writes:

“I’ve known Chief Magnus for a number of years, and as the son of two police officers myself, I have respected his approach to public service and law enforcement. With about 370 miles of U.S.-Mexico border and numerous ports of entry, Arizona requires strong, capable leadership at Customs and Border Protection to secure the border and ensure trade and commerce that is critical for our economy. As Tucson’s Police Chief, Chief Magnus understands what it looks like when the federal government fails Arizona on border security and immigration, and that is the experience and perspective he can bring to this position. We’re facing a humanitarian crisis at our border that is already straining Border Patrol in Arizona, and I look forward to speaking with Chief Magnus about his plans for Customs and Border Protection and providing a secure, orderly process at the border that prioritizes safety and public health.” -Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.)

Kelly visited Yuma County's southern border last week, and discussed security with Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem. The senator also toured the border near Douglas earlier this year.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) saw Magnus' nomination as a step towards repairing the nation's "broken" immigration. The Senator tweeted her reaction:

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, a Somerton native, applauded President Biden's choice for CBP commissioner. She wrote this about her current colleague:

“During his time in Tucson and throughout his career, Chief Magnus has developed a national reputation for his sensible, inclusive approach to policing that has always centered around community building. Chief Magnus has always understood the importance of distinguishing the role of local law enforcement from federal immigration enforcement and how critical this is to protecting community trust. He has gained valuable experience serving as Police Chief of a major city here in the Borderlands. As an established immigrant-welcoming community and in response to SB-1070, Mayor & Council directed a series of amendments to TPD's General Orders that protect victims and witnesses of crimes from arbitrary immigration status inquires, prohibit stops and detentions based on "suspicions" of unlawful status, and other actions aimed at protecting the rights of our immigrant communities. I am grateful for the Chief's leadership in implementing these reforms, as well as other efforts including streamlining TPD's U-visa process and the creation of a new refugee liaison program." -Mayor Regina Romero, (D-Tucson)

Also nominated by the President Monday, Ur Mendoza Jaddou for Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services. The White House says Jaddou has more than 20-years experience in immigration law, policy and administration.

Most recently she was the Director of "DHS Watch," where she focused on holding elected leaders accountable for their immigration policies. Jaddou also served as chief counsel for Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), later serving as the chief council to the House Immigration Subcommittee.

The Senate will need to confirm both nominees before they can assume the roles for which they are nominated.