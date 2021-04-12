Ballet Yuma is holding its ‘The Seasons’ performance on Saturday

News

The performance is unique in that each season is directed by a different choreographer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Ballet Yuma will be performing their adaptation of 'The Seasons' a ballet showing mother nature's beauty. The performance will be socially distanced and performed outside.

This performance is unique, in that a different choreographer was used for each season. The dancers will be wearing unique costumes with vibrant colors and the set design will be unlike anything audiences have seen in some time.

If you're interested in experiencing 'The Seasons' the performance is Saturday at 1 p.m at Yuma Catholic High School. Tickets range between $20-$25 and can be purchased at their website.