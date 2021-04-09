New US budget airline launching in California

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - For frequent flyers, there is a new option to try out of California this week. Avelo Airlines launched Thursday out of Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The airline claims to be America's first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years.

Avelo is offering on-stop routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and 11 destinations along the west coast, as well as Arizona, Montana and Utah.

To kick off its service, Avelo is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $19 on all of its routes.

The airline says flights start taking off, wheels up on April 28th.