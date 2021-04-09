Skip to Content
More than $15m raised for charities during Month of Giving

Includes thousands of dollars in donations for local organizations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jersey Mike's held a month of giving, and the numbers are in. According to the report, the eatery chain raised over $15 million for more than 200 charities across the nation.

Locally, two of the restaurants raised just over $13,000 for the Arizona Children's Association.

Franchise owner, Ryan Feghali of Yuma, spoke with News 11 about this month of giving.

"During March, customers donated all month long. Then, on the day of giving - March 31 - we gave 100% of our sales to the Arizona Children's Association. Giving and making a difference in someone's life has been the mission of Jersey Mike's from the very beginning. Still to this day we strive to maintain and deliver on that promise", said Feghali.

Yuma County's Arizona Children's Association was among the 200 charities helped during the month of giving. The organization provides services for foster children, foster parents and assists with adoptions.

