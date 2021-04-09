Chipotle offering debt-free degrees to employees

News

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is taking an extra leap outside of the box for their employees by offering debt-free degrees to their employees.

The restaurant chain will offer workers the opportunity to pursue debt-free degrees in agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality after 120 days of employment. That includes zero up front cost to employees, as well.

According to Chipotle, the program provides 100% of tuition costs up-front.

This offer covers nearly 100 different degree options at 10 universities. Some of those schools include the University of Arizona, Oregon State University and the University of Denver.

The program is in partnership with "Guild Education." Guild Education is a company that serves as an education benefit, redefining the future of work and adult education with tuition reimbursement, online programs and degrees for working adults.