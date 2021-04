News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a dip back down into the low 90's on Tuesday, the heat will turn up again this week.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies, with a high near 96 and northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.