Boy Scouts abuse claim could reach $103 billion

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A bankruptcy case against the Boys Scouts of America could exceed $103 billion which would cover 84,000 claims of sexual abuse.

A committee consisting of survivors of childhood sexual abuse in the case have filed a legal request to submit their own reorganizational plan of the organization.

The group says victims are not duly compensated under the $300 million fund that is currently up for consideration. They say $103 billion is more appropriate for a compensation fund.

The Boy Scouts do not propose revising or updating its child protection protocols even though more than 11,000 of the 84,000 childhood sexual abuse claims arose after the mid 1990's.