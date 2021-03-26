Boulder shooter suspect moved

News

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The nation continues to mourn in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead. Many searching for answers, while Congress battles over gun reform.

In the meantime, the suspect in the deadly shooting remains in custody without bond after facing charges in his first court appearance on Thursday. Now, he's on the move to another facility.

The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was moved from the Boulder County Jail to another jail outside of the county. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says the move is due to safety concerns and threats from other inmates.

Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the King Soopers rampage.

He is not due back in court for two-to-three months after his defense team has more time to assess his mental health.