Fire destroys a local communications site

News

Imperial County Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a building and disrupted service

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday morning fire crews with the Imperial County Fire Department were called to the scene of a building on fire. Once on scene, fire crews determined that they needed assistance and requested mutual aid.

Fire crews from the Yuma Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire Department, and the Holtville Fire Department all responded to the site on 2nd Avenue just north of Winterhaven Drive. The building was reported as being the TDS Communications hub.

Outages have been reported, but, several attempts to reach TDS Communications have gone unanswered. Callers have reported outages as far west as Gordon's Well.

TDS Communications provides telephone, television and internet services for residents living in east Imperial County.