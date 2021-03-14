Brawley uses late surge to edge Holtville in Valley football opener

News

Wildcats convert on 2 point play with under :90 seconds remaining in regulation to snag win away from Holtville

Holtville, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Isaiah Young scored on a three yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining, then punched in the two point conversion lifting the Brawley Wildcats to a 23-22 win at Birger Field in Holtville on Saturday night.

Brawley is a much bigger school and plays in CIF's Division 3 compared to Holtville who plays in the smallest in Division 5. Despite the size difference, it was the Holtville Vikings who dominated the game early.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Vikings got on the board first early in the second quarter. Jose Devoux scored on a three yard run in which he injured his ankle. The extra point was blocked and Holtville led 6-0. After a defensive hold, the Vikings again got on the scoreboard as Abraham "Sweet feet" Ramos scampered to the end zone from 55 yards out. The Vikings added the two point conversion extending their lead to 14-0.

Holtville's Abraham Ramos breaks off a 55 yard TD run

On the ensuing kickoff, the Vikings would force and recover a fumble. On the very next play Erik Garcia found Jonathan Heraz from 25 yards out lifting the Vikings to a 20-0 lead with under a minute to play in the half. The two point conversion failed. That would be all the scoring the Vikings would have on offense.

With under a minute left in the first half, QB Ethan Gutierrez would use his arms and legs to lead the Wildcats down the field capped off by a Jayden Figueroa touchdown run with seconds remaining. The extra point was good and Holtville took a 20-7 lead into the half.

Brawley's Jayden Figueroa scores the first of two TD's Saturday night in Holtville

The Wildcats received the ball to start the second half and held the ball for over seven minutes, capped off with Gutierrez pitching ahead of Figueroa who received a fortunate bounce and scored from 15 yards out. The Wildcats two point conversion was good and Holtville clung to a 20-15 lead.

On Holtville's next drive, they had a chance to close the game out but on fourth and goal, Abraham Ramos was stopped short of the goal line. The Vikings were without their bigger back Devoux who was out with a high ankle sprain.

The Vikings defense stepped up and sacked Brawley in the endzone, extending the lead to 22-15.

Despite the Vikings gritty play, penalties allowed Brawley too many extra chances which they took full advantage of. Taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings attempt to get into field goal range was thwarted by penalties. The Vikings made numerous big plays that were called back. Brawley survives on the road and Holtville lets a big win slip away.