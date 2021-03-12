White House: Third stimulus check could arrive this weekend

News

(KYMA, KECY) - White House officials said Americans could expect to start seeing their third stimulus checks as early as this weekend.

CBS News reported the direct payments would continue throughout the next several weeks. Adding $1,400 for a single taxpayer or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly. $1,400 would be given per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as married couples earn up to $150,000.

To see how much you will get, click here.

In the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, President Joe Biden has extended unemployment benefits, along with an expansion of the Child Tax Credit for low-income households.

In the tax year 2021, under the new provisions, families are set to receive a $3,000 annual benefit per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under 6. The credit will also be fully refundable.

In addition to the stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and child tax credit, the government will continue to use the spending on COVID testing and contract tracing.