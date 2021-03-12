A popular virtual series is open for bookings

News

The series which is hosted by the Yuma Crossing Heritage Area is known for filling up quickly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Virtual Saturday's at the Museum are set to launch in the coming weeks and spots are filling up fast. The event that mixes crafts with a history lesson has grown in popularity nationwide.

The event features easy and fun crafts for children of all ages. Participants will also learn about the rich history of the Desert Southwest including how the then Quartermaster's Depot played a part in the Civil War.

The cost for each event is just $5 and the park will provide all materials for each event.