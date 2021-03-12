Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 6:37 pm

A popular virtual series is open for bookings

The series which is hosted by the Yuma Crossing Heritage Area is known for filling up quickly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Virtual Saturday's at the Museum are set to launch in the coming weeks and spots are filling up fast. The event that mixes crafts with a history lesson has grown in popularity nationwide.

The event features easy and fun crafts for children of all ages. Participants will also learn about the rich history of the Desert Southwest including how the then Quartermaster's Depot played a part in the Civil War.

The cost for each event is just $5 and the park will provide all materials for each event.

As Seen on TV / The Good Stuff / Video / Yuma County

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Author Profile Photo

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content