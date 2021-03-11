Nearly Half Of Americans Missed A Payment During Pandemic
(KYMA/KECY) - It has been almost a year since COVID-19 was officially declared a national emergency in the U.S.
Since that time -- nearly half of Americans missed a rent or mortgage payment.
According to a survey by GoBankRate --- 46-percent missed one or more payments.
25-percent of people surveyed have missed more than one.
GoBankRates' survey also found that 22-percent of Americans who lost their jobs during the last year are still unemployed.
