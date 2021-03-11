Nearly Half Of Americans Missed A Payment During Pandemic

News

(KYMA/KECY) - It has been almost a year since COVID-19 was officially declared a national emergency in the U.S.

Since that time -- nearly half of Americans missed a rent or mortgage payment.

According to a survey by GoBankRate --- 46-percent missed one or more payments.

25-percent of people surveyed have missed more than one.

GoBankRates' survey also found that 22-percent of Americans who lost their jobs during the last year are still unemployed.