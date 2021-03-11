APS raises opposition to Republican energy bill

News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A bill that strips Arizona utility regulators of their power to require utilities to use clean energy sources faces new opposition.

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) in November voted for standards that force power companies to get 50% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2035. The same standards set a goal of 100% by 2050. If the plan earns final approval this year, utilities will have just four years, until 2025, to hit the 15% mark.

A measure sponsored by Sen. Sine Kerr, (R-Dist. 13), who represents Yuma County, seeks to strip the ACC of the authority to enforce such a plan. The bill would gives commissioners control over utility rates, and little else. Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), supports the legislation.

The measure passed the House in a party-line vote last week. However, on Thursday, Arizona Public Service (APS), the state's largest utility voiced its opposition to it.

In a letter to Gov. Ducey and legislative leaders, Michael Vargas, Director of State and Local Affairs for APS, wrote:

“APS has become increasingly concerned with the legal and regulatory uncertainties these bills would create over the Company’s ability to plan and procure infrastructure and generation necessary to continue ensuring the reliability and affordability of electricity."

The bill is also losing support in the Senate. Sen. Paul Boyer, (R- Dist. 20), now says he can't back it. Boyer questions whether the legislature is the right place to create energy policy. He says he also fears facing a Texas-like energy crisis if the ACC was reduced to merely rate-setting. And, he believes the measure could generate lawsuits.

Boyer's vote was critical in the bill's success. Without it, Republicans won't get their bill out of the Senate. All Democratic senators opposed the legislation.