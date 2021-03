News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA/KECY) - Vaccination priority for the first phase along the border town in Sonora are now coming to an end.

Medical professional working directly with COVID-19 patients, those administering vaccines, nurses, first-responders have now been inoculated.

Sonoran health officials announcing tonight that senior citizens over the age of 60 can expect to be eligible for the vaccine within 10 days.