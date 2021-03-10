First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits Twentynine Palms Child Development Center

News

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California today.

She also stopped by the Child Development Center on the base to talk with children and their teachers.

Dr. Biden's office says the visit is part of her efforts to keep the lines of communication open for military families about the challenges they face, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, she went to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey in Washington state.

The first lady says she is planning to officially re-start "Joining Forces" this year, an initiative she founded with former first lady Michelle Obama.

It calls for providing support to U.S. service members, veterans, their families, and others.

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) is the largest United States Marine Corps base.